Features

Snap Markup provides you with all the tools you need to visually communicate ideas, share feedback and collaborate with friends and co-workers. With Snap Markup on your mobile device, you can focus on what’s important in an image, mark it up with your thoughts, and pass it on. Use an existing image or capture a new one or capture a web page screen, then add arrows, add shapes, crop the image or write on it with the pen or highlighter tool. Once you have added your ideas, share it with others to move your projects forward faster. Getting started is easy! Download the latest version of Snap Markup and try all given features. Use the pencil,numbers, note, shapes, and many more tools to annotate or markup your photos, images and pictures. A best app for annotating photos during field work.